PSC Commissioner seeking telco charge relief

  • 123 reads
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 3:56pm

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission to intervene on behalf of Mississippi customers ordered to work from home or students who have transitioned to online classes due to COVID-19.

The letter requests the FCC take action to do three things during this health emergency: remove data plan caps, prevent customers from receiving overage charges on their plans, and prohibit companies from reducing internet speeds due to increased usage, also known as throttling.

“Many consumers have no other option than to utilize their mobile devices for internet services, both through the use of their devices by themselves and by utilizing them as mobile ‘hotspots’ to use with other technology,” Commissioner Presley said in the letter. “They should not be penalized for doing their jobs or furthering their education due to these unforeseen changes that are outside their control. The digital divide is real and these steps will greatly help those affected by it.”

Breaking News

OOPS: Madison Schools Not Closing
Classes are still expected to resume on March 16, the first Monday after spring break, according... READ MORE

Social

Honor Roll: St. Joseph Catholic
Students listed to the first semester honor roll at St. Joseph Catholic School include: Seventh Grade
Band Clinic
Deslatte signs
Volleyball awards
Spirit Day
Grandparents Day

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.