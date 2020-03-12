PSC Commissioner seeking telco charge relief

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission to intervene on behalf of Mississippi customers ordered to work from home or students who have transitioned to online classes due to COVID-19.

The letter requests the FCC take action to do three things during this health emergency: remove data plan caps, prevent customers from receiving overage charges on their plans, and prohibit companies from reducing internet speeds due to increased usage, also known as throttling.

“Many consumers have no other option than to utilize their mobile devices for internet services, both through the use of their devices by themselves and by utilizing them as mobile ‘hotspots’ to use with other technology,” Commissioner Presley said in the letter. “They should not be penalized for doing their jobs or furthering their education due to these unforeseen changes that are outside their control. The digital divide is real and these steps will greatly help those affected by it.”