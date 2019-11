Chi Omega Board

The Metro Jackson Chi Omega Alumnae Association Board met recently at the home of Amanda Puckett to finalize plans for its upcoming Annual Fall Wine and Cheese. The event will take place Thursday, October 24 in the Ridgeland home of Mary Tison Brown. All Chi Omega Alumnae are welcome. Board members include (from left, back) Amanda Puckett, Avery Lee, Barbara Craft, Lulu Pedigo, Gigi Welsh, Kim Rayburn, Elizabeth Upchurch; (middle row) Kristy Stuckey, Amanda Cross, Mary Lucia Smith, Jennifer Clune, Whitney Cothren, Kathleen Gordon, Valerie Linn, Leslie Petro; (front) Emily Hassell, Rebecca Houston, Caroline Mason, Cassidy Turnage, Joanne Mathison, Jennifer Kennon.