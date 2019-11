Mississippi Business Journal editor Ross Reily was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Madison-Ridgeland Rotary Club. Rachel Corkern, director of development and corporate engagement for the Mississippi Alzheimer’s Association, was a guest and discussed an upcoming fundraiser for the non-profit group. Shown are (from left) Corkern, Cynthia Armstrong, Reily, Jan Collins, and Club President Felipe Zuluaga.