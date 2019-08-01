John D. Damon, Ph.D., Canopy Children’s Solutions’ chief executive officer, is one of 21 senior health care leaders who were chosen to join the Aspen Institute Health Innovators Fellowship’s fifth class and the program’s network of health care entrepreneurs and innovators from across the United States. These leaders will embark on a two-year Fellowship that will strengthen their leadership and challenge them to develop new approaches to improve the health and wellbeing of Americans.