MUW luncheon

The Jackson Metro Chapter of the Mississippi University for Women (MUW) Alumni Association will hold its annual Welty Symposium Preview Luncheon Thursday, October 3, at 11:30 a.m. at Anjou restaurant. MUW Professor Dr. Kendall Dunkelberg will provide a preview of the university’s Welty Symposium October 10-12. The theme is “But Here I Am, and Here I’ll Stay” inspired by Welty’s story, “Why I Live at the P.O.” Todd Lape of the University Press of Mississippi will also speak about the new revised edition of Welty’s Photographs book. Finalizing plans for the dutch treat luncheon are (from left) Sue Simmons Freeman, secretary; Katy Pacelli, past president advisor; Barbara Travis, president; Peggy Hampton, vice president, and Jenny Katool, treasurer. To RSVP and for more information, email jacksonmetro-

walums@gmail.com or call Travis at 601-940-9752.