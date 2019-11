MUW luncheon

Metro Jackson alumni of Mississippi University for Women (MUW) gathered recently to learn more about the Eudora Welty Symposium held annually on campus. Alumni and guests included (from left, back) Barbara Travis, Katy Pacelli, Maureen Tadlock Watt, Judy Rankin, MUW Dean of Library Services Amanda Clay Powers, Ruth McMillin, Debra Sturgis-Stamps, Todd Lape of University Press, Sue Simmons Freeman, MUW Professor Dr. Kendall Dunkelberg, Jane Turner, Anne Webster, Elizabeth Ramsey, Becky Cade, Symone Bounds, Virginia Hughson, Ginger Darnell, Nancy Stevens, Glenna Morgan, Kristi Hipp Mosley; (front) Peggy Hampton, Mary Libby Payne, Margaret Niven, Jacquelyn Thornell, Helen Sanders and Betty Lou Jones.