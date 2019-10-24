Present Check

  • 107 reads
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 5:05pm

The board of governors of the Wilson Research Foundation presented a grant in the amount of $830,000 to Methodist Rehabilitation Center.  The donor-supported foundation serves as MRC’s fundraising arm, and the grant covers annual research and education initiatives to develop better treatments and outcomes for patients who suffer from a stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation or other disabling condition.  From left, Rita Sun, Kelley Fenelon, Katy Houston, Chris Blount, Gene Delcomyn, Ginny Mounger, Sam Lane, Dr. Dobrivoje Stokic, Matt Holleman, Cal Wells, Cy Rosenblatt and Dr. Robert Smith.

