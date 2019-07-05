Hattiesburg, MS - Dr. Samuel Kimble Love, MD died June 29, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Memorial Services were held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 A.M. at the church.

Dr. Love graduated, Valedictorian of his class at B. G. Humphreys High School in Itta Bena, MS. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Millsaps College, graduating number one in his class. He belonged to many honorary societies at Millsaps. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine, receiving the LEATHERS AWARD, the most prestigious award, presented to the Senior four year Medical Student. He was Chief Resident in Pediatrics, being the first Mississippian to receive the Wyeth Fellow award!

He was a member of Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. Dr. Love was a FELLOW in the American Academy of Pediatrics. He served in the US Navy as Chief of Pediatrics, Naval Hospital, Millington, TN. He practiced with Street Clinic in Vicksburg,MS and has practiced in Hattiesburg Children's Clinic since 1982, retiring in 2017, due to his health. He was honored by Forrest General Hospital in 2016, by being inducted in the Doctor's Hall of Fame. No one loved their practice or their patients more than Dr. Kimble Love! One of his colleagues recently remarked, "These young doctors need to know.. Dr. Love is a LEGEND!" He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Ole Miss Rebel!

He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Anne Hyman Love, on June 6, 1958 at First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, MS. They just celebrated their 61st Anniversary! He loved his family and his friends with devotion and passion and was ADORED by them! He was a Deacon of First Presbyterian Church, Vicksburg and also at First Presbyterian Church, Hattiesburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Kimble and Gladys Bennett Love and his grandson, Samuel Kimble Love, III.

He is survived by his children, Kimble Love, Jr.(Betty), Keaton Love(Margaret), Kerry Love Davis (Richard), Kelly Love Jones (Clay),Kevin Love, Kana Love Cochran(Rob), Kylan Love (Shannon) and his grandchildren: Anna Love, Anne-Love Helveston, Kerry-Camille Helveston, Lynley-Love Jones, Grace-Anne Jones, Aley Love, Rayanne Love, Caden Cochran, Connors Cochran, Kylee Love, Kynley Love, and RADFORD DuBois, Charles DuBois, Elizabeth DuBois JEFCOAT, Brandon Grayson and Mary Albright and three nieces. A private family interment was held at Highland Cemetery. MEMORIALS may be directed to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 North Street JACKSON, MS 39216 or ARC 69 Bonhomie Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39401. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.