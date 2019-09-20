Willie Alan Weeks was born November 24, 1966 on Thanksgiving Day to Adell Newsom and Willie Ephraim Weeks of Lucedale, Mississippi. He was healed and restored on September 19, 2019. After graduating George County High School, he began studies at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg where he earned a degree in Marketing. During his time in Hattiesburg, he discovered his lifetime passion for sales while working full-time his entire college career for the beloved Waldoff’s Department Store.

Immediately following college, Alan began a very successful career in the wholesale jewelry and accessory sector. He served as National Sales Manager and launched fashion lines for numerous well-known brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, 1928 Jewelry and Liz Claiborne.

Alan began an amazing love story with Fran Mott Weeks his senior year of college. It was a union that each of them would come to realize only God could have made possible. They shared 28 years of marriage that began with an immediate friendship which grew deeper with every triumph and stronger with every challenge. The two of them supported each other in every facet of life and through every ambition. In 2006, their collaborations would materialize into Alan’s biggest dream of owning his own retail chain – Turkoyz. Alan’s business savvy and determination would grow an idea into a nine-store chain that created an incredibly successful regional brand of well-known and loved stores.

Despite his many career accomplishments, nothing brought Alan more joy than his two children – Mary Frances and Bennett. They were the light of his life. He adored, encouraged and loved them fiercely. Though his time with them was cut short, the impact of his example for living will remain for generations.

Alan touched every person he encountered. Most especially during the last 5 years of his life as he battled cancer. His faith and concern for others in the midst of his struggle shone like a bright light filtering through his big blue eyes and courageous smile. He was never discouraged and always determined.

He is survived by his wife, Fran Weeks; daughter, Mary Frances Weeks; and son, Bennett Weeks, of Jackson. He will also be greatly missed by his sisters, Debbie Anderson (Tim) and Linda Hill (Keith) and their families as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Alan’s army of care, especially Dr. Tammy Young along with the nurses and staff of Jackson Oncology and Baptist hospital, Dr. Ronald Kotfila, Dr. Paul Milner and to the family of believers that prayed alongside them through this journey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church Grace Place Ministry.

A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, September 21 at Galloway United Methodist Church in Jackson, Mississippi.