Bluntson Award
Thu, 08/15/2019 - 3:45pm
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School celebrated the Fourth Grade Crossing Service. At the closing lower school service of the 2018-19 school year, rising fifth graders received their certificates signifying successful completion of the fourth grade, and special recognition was given to those students who received awards for individual accomplishment. Those awards include The Craig Durrell Bluntson Memorial Award. Award recipient was Jake Parker (left) shown with Eric Bluntson.