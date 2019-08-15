Bluntson Award

  • 67 reads
Thu, 08/15/2019 - 3:45pm

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School celebrated the Fourth Grade Crossing Service. At the closing lower school service of the 2018-19 school year, rising fifth graders received their certificates signifying successful completion of the fourth grade, and special recognition was given to those students who received awards for individual accomplishment. Those awards include The Craig Durrell Bluntson Memorial Award. Award recipient was Jake Parker (left) shown with Eric Bluntson.

Breaking News

Inspection uncovers hundreds of problems
A state inspection of Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman this summer found hundreds of... READ MORE

Obituaries

William Morris Yeager
William Morris (Bill) Yeager, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on August 13, 2019 in Jackson... READ MORE
Joshua Green
Anna E. (Betty) Taylor
Constance Maize Smith
Oscar Edward Wall, Jr
Earlene Milner Lefoldt

Social

Bluntson Award
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School celebrated the Fourth Grade Crossing Service.
Excellence
Award recipients
Duke Talent Search
Thirty plus club
river Rats place

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.