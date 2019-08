St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently held the 2019 Honors Day Assembly, recognizing students’ accomplishments over the course of the school year. Recipients of the English book awards are (from left, back) Nate Venarske, Stephen Cook; (middle) Charlie Sewell, Anna Kathryn Becker, Henry Sanders, Osose Ewaleifoh, Victoria Wang; (front) Khalil Jackson, Katie Miller, Abigail Calimaran, Ashlynn Payne, Jory Tanaka, and Vivian Pryor.