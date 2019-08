Recognized for scholastic excellence and their significant contributions in a subject area at Jackson Academy were class of 2019 graduates (from back, left) Will Thomas, Preston McWilliams, Burkette Moulder, John Porch, Owen Fracchia, Thomas Iupe, Johnny Carpenter, Jacob Galatas, Charles Williams; (second row) Kelsey Ford, Ashley Manning, Lucy Clement, Gabrielle Morris, Avery Hederman, Nash Dehmer, Sara Wilson Fielder, Kate McDowell, Ashley Brown, Addison Avdoyan, Columbia Holeman, Kit McCormack; (front) Mary Parker Williams, Mary Beth Dyess, Reese Overstreet, Megan Lacey, Camille Couey, Ansley Hill, Ellie Brent Cartwright, Pier Thompson, Kaylan Sanders, Erin Hederman, and Ashlyn Adair.