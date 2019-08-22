The Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriot Pride dance team attended UDA camp at Mississippi State University. Laura Lee Boyles, Mae Correro, Haleigh Hall, Lauren Head, Leigh Tucker, and Emory Ware were selected as All-American dancers. The Patriot Pride received several awards including; the Spirit Stick, Super Spirit stick, a Superior Trophy, and a Superior ribbon for their home routine. Attending were (from left, back) Dana Berry, Carly Chennault, Evelyn Eubanks, Tomlyn Houston, Avery James, Olivia Brown, Anna Grace Headley, Virginia Dunigan, Ella Matlock, Aniston Carpenter (middle row) Isabelle Sandridge, Lydia Snopek, Abby Blanks, Ella Hall Bounds, Caroline McCraney, Bess Chinchen, Charla Simpson, Sydney Sanders, Lydia McIntosh (front) Laura Lee Boyles, Isabella Sanderson, Leigh Tucker, Lauren Head, Reece Ducrest, Mae Correro, Emory Ware, Ellie Blewett, Haleigh Hall