Patriot Pride dance team

  • 141 reads
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 10:18am

The Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriot Pride dance team attended UDA camp at Mississippi State University. Laura Lee Boyles, Mae Correro, Haleigh Hall, Lauren Head, Leigh Tucker, and Emory Ware were selected as All-American dancers. The Patriot Pride received several awards including; the Spirit Stick, Super Spirit stick, a Superior Trophy, and a Superior ribbon for their home routine. Attending were (from left, back) Dana Berry, Carly Chennault, Evelyn Eubanks, Tomlyn Houston, Avery James, Olivia Brown, Anna Grace Headley, Virginia Dunigan, Ella Matlock, Aniston Carpenter (middle row) Isabelle Sandridge, Lydia Snopek, Abby Blanks, Ella Hall Bounds, Caroline McCraney, Bess Chinchen, Charla Simpson, Sydney Sanders, Lydia McIntosh (front) Laura Lee Boyles, Isabella Sanderson, Leigh Tucker, Lauren Head, Reece Ducrest, Mae Correro, Emory Ware, Ellie Blewett, Haleigh Hall

Breaking News

Traveling man
Madison county leader and family enjoys exploring europe in addition to snow skiing out west.

Obituaries

Dr. Waymond Lee Rone
Waymond Lee Rone died August 19, 2019 in Jackson, Mississippi. Just two weeks earlier he had been... READ MORE
Clifford Macgowan III
Freeland Harris Magruder
Leslie Evalyn Hodge
John Irwin Kassel
Ray Albert Thompson

Social

Jackson Academy vs. Pillow Academy
Friday is the season opener for the Jackson Academy (JA) Raiders, with the team set to travel to Greenwood to take on perennial powerhouse Pillow Academy.
Anna Carlisle Nichols
Patriot Pride dance team
Best Manners
Most Respectful
Intellects

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.