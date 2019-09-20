Special service

A special Commissioning Service was held for St. Richard Catholic School sixth grade students in honor of the leadership they will provide this school year. At this service each student was pinned with the crest of the school to wear each day and remind them of the courage, strength, and excellence the Sisters of Mercy possessed in their leadership when founding St. Richard Catholic School in 1953. Pinned were (from left, back) Natalia Elmore, Henry Maclin Harrison, Atticus Gomez, Brody Brown, Steele Davis, Chase Cox, Sadie Grace Rogers, Clay Pope, Benjamin Smith; (middle row) Henry Turner, Cray Luckett, John Walt Holloway, Simone Chandler, Dominic Weisenberger, Marcus Goodlow, Ryan Wirschell, Nate Buelban; (front) Chamblee Ezell, Lauryn Blue, Katie Lancaster, Alexa Donaldson, Father John Bohn, Trey Compretta, Jack Gammill, JoEllen Talley.