Davant and Wilson exchange wedding vows May 18 in Tennessee

A worship service celebrating the marriage of Natalie Loran Davant and Justin Aaron Wilson was held at 5 p.m. on May 18, 2019 at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Franklin, Tenn. The Reverend Nathan Shurden performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Hamilton Davant III of Madison. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Guy Hamilton Davant Jr. of Jackson, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Hunt Maddux of Batesville.

The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lance Hanusch, and Mr. and Mrs. Dan Harold Wilson of Arcadia, Fla. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harley Charles Butler of Wauchula, Fla., and the late Frank Hanusch and Julia Faye Hanusch of Bowling Green, Fla., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Claude Harold Wilson of Sarasota.

Escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an ivory designer ball gown designed with a grand Mikado silk bodice and a tulle skirt. The sleeveless gown featured a V-neckline and was accented with a crystal and pearl belt. The V-back was finished in a row of fabric-covered buttons that led to a sweeping train.

The bride’s cathedral length veil was trimmed with crystals and pearls. She wore a diamond and ruby necklace. The diamond was from her great-grandmother’s engagement ring and the rubies were from her grandmother’s earrings.

She carried a hand-tied bouquet of bowl of crème peonies, white O’Hara garden roses, white ranunculus, quicksand cream roses, a touch of bridal veil protea, with dusty miller and jasmine trailing.

Matron of honor was Alyssa Davant Johnson, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Madeline Hawes Kirmeyer, Kelsy Ann Mugele, Claire Holmes Roach, and Anna Grace Stout.

The bridegroom’s best man was Landon Bryan Turner. Groomsmen were Jimmy David Barrera Jr., Juan Carlos Gonzales, Marcellous Douglas Hearns II, and Steven Lee Schills.

The flower girls were Amelia Joelle Anderson and Mabry Grace Anderson, cousins of the bride. Ringbearer was Jimmy David Barrera III, nephew of the bridegroom.

Nuptial music was presented by John DuBard McEachin, pianist and Susan Steffens, violinist. Soloist Emily Ethridge Grohovsky sang, “Be Thou my Vision” and “How Deep the Father’s Love for Us.”

Following the ceremony, a reception was hosted by the bride’s parents at CJ’s Off the Square. The Blue Silk Band presented the music.

On the eve of the wedding, the bridegroom’s parents honored the couple with a rehearsal dinner at Mere’ Bulles.

After a wedding trip to Playa Mujeres, Mexico, the couple is at home in Southaven.