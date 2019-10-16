Miss Thompson, Turner to exchange wedding vows December 7 at Fairview Inn

Mr. and Mrs. John Houston Thompson announce the engagement of their daughter, Ellen Michelle Thompson to Thomas Arnold Turner IV.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Harold Carter Brumfield and Edwina O’Brien Brumfield and the late Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Thompson, all of Jackson.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Susan Spotts Turner and Thomas Arnold Turner III. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Max Spotts, and Jean Trimble Turner Brewer, and the late Thomas Arnold Turner Jr., all of Jackson.

Miss Thompson is a 2008 graduate of Jackson Academy. She attended Mississippi State University for two years, then received her asociates degree in nursing from Holmes Community College in 2013 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2014 from the University of Mississippi Medical School. She is associated with Mississippi Homecare in Jackson.

Turner is a 2000 graduate of Jackson Academy. He was graduated in 2005 form the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in insurance and risk management. He is an insurance producer for Colonial Life Insurance Company in Ridgeland.

The couple will exchange vows on December 7 at Fairview Inn.