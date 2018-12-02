Water service should be restored by tonight

Sun, 12/02/2018 - 10:47am

Jackson city officials say water service should be fully restored to Northsiders tonight, two days after a major main break in Belhaven.

Contractors and city crews have been working non-stop since Friday to replace a 36-inch water main in the Belhaven community, which caused outages and low water pressure across the Northside.

The break occurred at the intersection of Laurel and Myrtle streets and was reported to media Friday. Residents throughout that day had reported low water pressure.

The city issued a precautionary boil water notice that same afternoon. 

Hemphill Construction was brought on under the city’s emergency declaration ordinance to make repairs.

The break happened in a 36-inch transmission line, which carries water directly from the water treatment plants to the smaller distribution lines that carry water directly to customers.

Mid-morning Sunday, water pressure had been restored for most customers, but water was still off for about 15 to 20 residents along Myrtle, said Engineering Manager Charles Williams.

Williams, who was out on the scene Sunday, expected water service to be restored for those residents tonight, and hoped that the boil water notice would also be lifted.

The Sun was on the scene Sunday morning. The street at the intersection of Laurel and Myrtle had been completely dug up. Contractors were working lay new pipe, while three large pumps were working to remove as much water out of the hole as possible.

Contractors were working in several inches of water, which the city was unable to completely turn off.

“We had some issues with some valves, that were not properly functioning,” Williams said. “Either way, it was going to be a lengthy process because the size of the line and where it was located.”

A section of the main that had been removed had two baseball-sized holes in the side. The city planned to investigate the cause of the break but did not have a clear reason for the break at press time.

On resident, who drove up to the scene, asked the Sun when city officials said water would be turned back on.

He was skeptical that it would be restored Sunday.

“And the check’s in the mail,” he said, before driving away.

