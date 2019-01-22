Blues Marathon date changed for 2020

By ANTHONY WARREN,
Tue, 01/22/2019 - 9:40am

Starting next year, runners coming to Jackson for the Mississippi Blues Marathon can kiss the cold January weather goodbye.

Organizers announced this morning that the 2020 marathon will be held on February 29.

Race organizers moved the event with the hopes that the better conditions will attract more runners.

The race was cancelled in 2017, after icy conditions made the course unsafe for athletes.

Following the cancellation, the 2018 race saw significantly fewer runners and walkers sign up.

The race is now being managed by Premier Event Management, out of Louisiana.

Check out the Sun’s story this week to find out more details about the 2019 race, and to hear from Priemer President Bill Burke.  

