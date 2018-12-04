Boil water notice for Belhaven lifted

By ANTHONY WARREN,
Tue, 12/04/2018 - 12:04pm

Jackson city officials have announced that the boil water notice affecting Belhaven has been lifted. The move comes about two days after crews finished installing a new three-foot main in the Belhaven community, after the previous one there burst. The break caused a boil water notice to be put in place for all of Jackson, a move that affected about 60,000 customers. For a short time, residents in the Belhaven community were also without water. Before a notice can be lifted, the city has to be given an all clear by the Mississippi Department of Health. The Presidential Hills subdivision is still under a boil water notice, according to a release. 

Jackson Academy students make commitment to play sports at universities

Jackson Academy seniors Avery Hederman, Erin Hederman, Darby Douglas and Columbia Holeman signed to play collegiate sports. The signing was held in the Jackson Academy Learning Commons.

