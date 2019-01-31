East Northside resurfacing project waiting on okay from MDOT to start

A contractor is now in place to repave one of the Northside’s worst thoroughfares – East Northside Drive. Now it’s down to Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to approve the plans before work can start.

Recently, the Jackson City Council approved bringing on Dickerson and Bowen to mill and overlay the street from the I-55 North frontage road to North State Street.

The contract is for approximately $2,452,000 and will include repaving the street and bringing sidewalks into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

The measure was approved on a 6-0 vote, with Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote urging his colleagues to vote in favor.

Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes had stepped out of the meeting.

Southern Consultants, the firm that designed the project, is also being kept on to oversee construction. The Northside firm was brought on last year to design the project. That contract extension was also approved on a unanimous vote.

The measure now will be submitted to MDOT for final approval.

“We have to send it to the transportation commission for the final sign off. We’ll get the contract signed and schedule reconstruction,” said Jackson Traffic Engineer Robert Lee.

The city has to get MDOT approval, because the project is being paid for with millions of dollars in federal transportation dollars. Jackson was previously awarded a $1.4 million matching grant through the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District.

Lee told the council that scheduling would depend on how quickly commissioners approve the contract and whether the weather would cooperate.

He said work would definitely begin in the first half of 2019.

Northside averages about 22,000 vehicles a day. Despite being one of the busiest streets, it is one of the city’s worst, according to a study conducted by Stantec Consulting Services.

In 2013, the firm did surface evaluations of all 2,100 lane miles of city streets, using specialized equipment. The data was released in 2017 and showed that large portions of East Northside were at or near the end of their serviceable lives.