Work has begun on Ridgewood sinkhole - finally

By ANTHONY WARREN,
Tue, 01/22/2019 - 4:11pm

Work has begun to repair a major sinkhole at the intersection of Ridgewood Road and Lelia Drive. Crews descended on the site today and had begun digging up a portion of Ridgewood that collapsed last year as a result of a broken storm drain. The road south of the work site had been closed to through-traffic.

Sections of the new storm main were located along the street. The project will include installing the new storm drain along Ridgewood from Lelia to Lakeland Drive. Utility Constructors was doing the work. See this week’s issue of the Sun for more details.  

