CMRS votes to make pre-paid cell phone data public

The Northside Sun’s efforts to shed light on the Commercial Mobile Radio Services Board (CMRS) board appear to have paid off.

At its June meeting, the board voted to create an “electronic records report showing the amount of funds” of pre-paid and post-paid cell phones distributed to each county.

At its August 2019 meeting, the board voted to publish that information on its website.

The board states that “going forward, this information will be posted on a monthly basis.”

News comes after the Sun’s numerous stories and editorials highlighting the board’s secrecy and failure to respond to our open record requests seeking the post-paid and pre-paid cell phone payouts.

We received a letter from the CMRS board this morning, informing us of the news.

Click on the link below to see a copy of the letter, as well as the pre-paid and post-paid amounts paid to the counties between 2010 and 2016. More information will follow.

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/combined%20files.pdf