CMRS votes to make pre-paid cell phone data public

By ANTHONY WARREN,
  • 89 reads
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 11:43am

The Northside Sun’s efforts to shed light on the Commercial Mobile Radio Services Board (CMRS) board appear to have paid off.

At its June meeting, the board voted to create an “electronic records report showing the amount of funds” of pre-paid and post-paid cell phones distributed to each county.

At its August 2019 meeting, the board voted to publish that information on its website.

The board states that “going forward, this information will be posted on a monthly basis.”

News comes after the Sun’s numerous stories and editorials highlighting the board’s secrecy and failure to respond to our open record requests seeking the post-paid and pre-paid cell phone payouts.

We received a letter from the CMRS board this morning, informing us of the news.

Click on the link below to see a copy of the letter, as well as the pre-paid and post-paid amounts paid to the counties between 2010 and 2016. More information will follow.

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/combined%20files.pdf

Breaking News

CMRS votes to make pre-paid cell phone data public
The Northside Sun’s efforts to shed light on the Commercial Mobile Radio Services Board (CMRS)... READ MORE

Obituaries

Rev. Dr. Ruth Wallace Black
Dr Ruth Wallace Black, 79, died Friday August, 23, 2019 at Hospice Ministries. A third generation... READ MORE
Dr. Waymond Lee Rone
Clifford Macgowan III
Freeland Harris Magruder
Leslie Evalyn Hodge
John Irwin Kassel

Social

Saints baseball
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently celebrated Holland Townes (center) during the 2019 Senior Night. He was recognized with the baseball team.
Highest averages
Kick off
Student council
Citizenship Award
All Smiles

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.