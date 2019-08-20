Tim Bryan named Madison County engineer

By NIKKI ROWELL,
  207 reads
Tue, 08/20/2019 - 4:19pm

Tim Bryan has taken over for Dan Gaillet as engineer for Madison County.

Bryan, previously the assistant county engineer, has worked for Madison County since August 2016. He took over the role of county engineer on July 1.

Bryan earned a B.S. in civil engineering from MSU in 2000 and became a professional engineer on June 3, 2004. He became a Professional Traffic Operations Engineer on November 7, 2007.

Gaillet started in January of 2016 as county engineer and retired on June 30. From the county, he went to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) as a transportation engineer.

