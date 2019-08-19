TSA Precheck Service Coming to Jackson?

Northsiders could no longer have to drive to Vicksburg to qualify for the TSA precheck service.

At its meeting tomorrow, the Jackson City Council is considering entering into an agreement with Idemia Identity and Security USA for the “implementation of TSA pre-check within the city of Jackson.”

No further details of the proposal were available at press time.

Idemia is an international company that provides precheck background check services across the United States.

Locally, the firm sublets the background checks to Baker Investigative and Security, which has offices in Vicksburg.

Precheck is an expedited screening process that allows passengers to skip most of the traditional TSA screening requirements before boarding flights.

Currently, Jackson residents have to drive to Vicksburg to submit a precheck application.

Officials with the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport told the Sun earlier this year that were no plans to set up a precheck office at the airport, citing a lack of space and a lack of demand. However, airport officials did say that they would like to host “pop-up events,” or individual days where contractors would take precheck applications at Jackson-Evers.

It was unclear if Tuesday’s agenda item would be for a permanent office or for pop-up events.

The council will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 20 at Jackson City Hall.