One big roast equals five good dinners

This time of the year can be quite chaotic at our house. The transition back to school from the lazy days of summer to the crazy days of fall is a wild one. With homework, practices, weekend games, school and other activities, I never seem to have time to cook. That is why I love this recipe. You can cook the big pork roast on Sunday and use it for several different meals throughout the week. You can even freeze the meat for another time.

Few cuts of meat are as economical or as easy to cook at a pork roast. Pork roasts can be labeled pork shoulder or pork butt; they can be bone-in or boneless; but whatever you select at the grocery, you can rest assured you will have a great meal. It is a very inexpensive cut of meat and can easily feed a crowd. Season it well and cook it low and slow. There is really no way to mess up a pork roast.

I have made the roast pork recipe below countless times. I have eaten it served over a piping hot bowl of cheese grits. I have chopped it up and made pork hash, I have put it in tacos and I have mixed it with barbecue sauce. I have even put it in soup and on pizzas.

It makes a lot, so plan to share some or serve it for several meals. Once cooked and cooled, the pork roast can be frozen. Enjoy!

Master Roast Pork Recipe

to be used for multiple dinners

7 lb. boneless pork shoulder roast (if you cannot find a boneless, then get one with a bone, but allow an additional couple of pounds)

1 large yellow onion, cut in slices

2 peeled carrots cut in sticks or about 12 baby carrots

10 cloves of garlic, peeled

1 cup dry white wine or water

3 Tbs. Kosher salt

1 Tbs. freshly ground pepper

Combine salt and pepper in a small bowl and then rub mixture all over pork shoulder. Put in a large roasting pan and cover. Refrigerate overnight or up to three days. Preheat oven to 300 degrees and uncover pork. Roast pork until it is tender but not falling apart, about four hours. Add the onions, carrots, garlic and wine. Continue to roast until vegetables are tender and roast can be pulled apart, about one hour more. Remove roast from oven and raise oven temperature to 375. Using tongs, remove bone if needed, and separate meat into large chunks. Add more water or wine if needed. Return to oven and roast until many of the edges are browned and a little crunchy. Remove from oven.

Allow roast to rest uncovered for a few minutes, and then serve shredded meat over grits with the pan juices and veggies.

Baked Cheese Grits

2 cups grits (before cooking)

8 cups water

1 stick butter

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 Tsp. garlic salt

4 eggs

Cook grits in water according to package instructions. Add in remaining ingredients. Pour in a well-greased casserole dish and bake for 35-40 minutes until grits are fluffy and top is slightly browned.

Four More Pork Dinners

for Later

1) Add barbecue sauce to the meat and serve on buns. Great served with Blue Cheese Cole slaw.

Blue Cheese Coleslaw

1 bag of shredded cabbage slaw

1 small head red cabbage, shredded

1 bunch green onions, chopped

About 8 oz. blue cheese (more if you really like blue cheese)

¼ cup blue cheese dressing

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil or canola oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all together at least two hours before serving. Adjust vinegar, oil and dressing to suit your taste.

2) Make or buy some hash brown potatoes and make pork hash. Top with a poached egg, avocado slices and a few sprinkles of red pepper flakes.

Homemade Rosti Potatoes

Rosti potatoes are similar to a latke or large shredded hash brown.

1 lb. potatoes (russets), peeled and shredded in a food processor, if possible

1 ½ Tsp. salt

¼ Tsp. freshly grounded black pepper

About 3 Tbs. oil

After having shredded the potatoes, place them in a large bowl of warm water with the salt and pepper. Allow to rest for about 15 minutes. Then drain potatoes and squeeze out the water from the potatoes by hand, one handful at a time trying to remove as much of the water as possible. In a heavy duty eight inch skillet, heat oil. Once oil is hot, begin carefully putting shredded potatoes in skillet covering the bottom in an even layer of about ½ inch thickness. Adjust the heat to you can hear a lively sizzle but do not allow to burn. Cook about 10-12 minutes

To flip potatoes. Carefully slide the whole rosti potatoes onto a plate. Put another plate on top and flip the plates over. Carefully slide the potatoes back into the hot pan and brown the other side. Cook and additional five to eight minutes. Carefully remove the potatoes from pan and cut into wedges. Top with shredded pork and a poached egg, and avocado slices. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes.

3) Chop up the meat and make a hearty stew.

Easy Brunswick Stew

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

1 rib of celery, chopped

4 cups frozen cubed hash browns

1 (15 oz.) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 cup frozen sliced okra, thawed

1 can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can lima beans, drained

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup leftover chopped chicken or sausage

2 cups leftover shredded pork

½ - 1 cup barbecue sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a large slow cooker and cook covered for six hours. Add more broth as needed.

4) Make a Crispy Pork Wrap by combining left over pork with shredded red cabbage and caramelized onions on a large flour tortilla or sandwich wrap.

To prepare the leftover roast pork: heat a large skillet on high and chop up about two to four cups of leftover pork, depending on how many wraps you are making.

Carefully cook the pork in the very hot skillet until edges are very crispy. Be sure to include some of the leftover pan drippings, too.

Take a large sandwich wrap and spread caramelized onions over entire surface, sprinkle on a little red cabbage and then hot shredded pork. Fold it or wrap it up carefully. Serve warm.

Slow Cooker Caramelized Onions

Few things are better than the sweet goodness of caramelized onions. However, I often do not have time to stand around the cooktop to make them. I have enjoyed this recipe for caramelizing onions that uses the crockpot or slow cooker.

Peel and thinly slice about four pounds of onions. I usually slice into thin circles or half-moon shapes. Toss onions with about four tablespoons of melted butter and a tablespoon of kosher salt. (You can also add in a few cloves of peeled garlic.)

Place in a crockpot and cook on low heat for 10 to 12 hours or overnight. Stir occasionally and cook until onions are sweet and brown.

Serve immediately or put in a small container and freeze as needed.